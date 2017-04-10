Byrce's Cafeteria in Texarkana to close for last time

Bryce's Cafeteria has served the ArkLaTex for nearly 90 years. The owners of Bryce's Cafeteria were unavailable to comment, but sources say the business is expected to be sold after Apr. 30. The family-owned business was started by Bryce Lawrence and was originally located in downtown Texarkana before moving to its present location on Mall Drive in 1989.

