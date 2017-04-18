Biological Honor Society to hold Earth Day celebration at A&M-Texarkana
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in University Center Room 217 at A&M-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Dr. Richard Parsons , assistant professor of economics and finance, will lecture about birdwatching, birding in Texarkana and threats that birds face today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Video
|60
|who would be your choice for county judge (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Petunia Buttercup
|14
|A&M history professor to present talk on issue ...
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10)
|Apr 15
|Meme
|6
|Crack house on Trinity street
|Apr 13
|TCCpsycprof
|1
|Swingers
|Apr 12
|Wannabelineman
|9
|PG School Board
|Apr 12
|Willie Granville
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC