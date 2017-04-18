Bass tourney raises $14,000 for nonpr...

Bass tourney raises $14,000 for nonprofit

The third annual Cooper Tire Big Bass Tournament was the most successful so far. There were 138 participants and the tournament raised more than $14,000 for the United Way of Greater Texarkana, $5,500 more than last year.

