Award-winning poet to hold workshop today at A&M-Texarkana

Award-winning poet Dr. Jericho Brown will hold a workshop and poetry reading today in the Tri-State Iron Metal Atrium on the third floor of the University Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The workshop will be held at 4 p.m., with the poetry event set for 6 p.m. Each is free and open to the public.

