Award-winning poet to hold workshop t...

Award-winning poet to hold workshop today at A&M-Texarkana

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Award-winning poet Dr. Jericho Brown will hold a workshop and poetry reading today in the Tri-State Iron Metal Atrium on the third floor of the University Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The workshop will be held at 4 p.m., with the poetry event set for 6 p.m. Each is free and open to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ape in HEALS 1 hr Willie Granville 45
Where is Mica James? (Aka Smith, Crumpton, Cross) 11 hr I knew her 2
Review: Missy's Massage Studio (Mar '10) Wed John Smith 8
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers Apr 24 Sad-but-true 8
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Apr 24 Video 64
Swingers Apr 20 LocalStdboy 12
Amber Collins or her man. Apr 20 Sad-but-true 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC