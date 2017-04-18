Awaiting Transformation
Ernie Hill Jr. closes up his garage where he stores numerous classic cars for restoration and sale at the end of the day Wednesday in Texarkana. Hill specializes in restoring old antique bodies to a state of use so another potential car enthusiast can put their personal touch on them.
