Assailant gets 18 years
A Simms, Texas, man who shot a romantic rival and then drove him to the hospital was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday by a Bowie County jury. Barry Kendall Green, 35, pleaded guilty last week to assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury but asked that a jury assess his punishment in hopes of receiving a recommendation for probation.
