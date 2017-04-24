AAA survey finds Texas, US retail gas...

AAA survey finds Texas, US retail gasoline prices decline

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide slipped 3 cents this week to settle at an average $2.24 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices are down 2 cents this week to reach an average $2.40 per gallon.

