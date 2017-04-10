A&M-Texarkana to hold transfer worksh...

A&M-Texarkana to hold transfer workshop at Paris Junior College

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will host a transfer workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Student Center at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, Texas. The workshop provides information and assistance to students planning to transfer to A&M-Texarkana after getting their associate degrees at Paris Junior College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
has anyone got mesed over by richard ward at wa... (Feb '12) 9 hr Big D 9
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Who are they 37
Haley haywood Mon I know her 4
missy haywood Mon I know her 2
Amber Collins or her man. Mon They Died 3
Swingers Mon I am answering 8
Flint & Soyars law firm (Feb '15) Mon I am answering 4
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bowie County was issued at April 11 at 2:39PM CDT

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC