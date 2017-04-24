A&M-Texarkana to begin training cours...

A&M-Texarkana to begin training course on June 8

The course is offered in conjunction with Texarkana Eye Associates and will prepare students with the necessary skills to perform ophthalmic procedures in the office of an optometrist or ophthalmologist. "We are excited to once again partner with Texarkana Eye Associates to offer this fantastic training opportunity," Shelley Caraway, executive director of Extended Education and Community Development at A&M-Texarkana, stated in a press release.

