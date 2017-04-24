A&M System gives OK to $32M building on Texarkana campus

Texarkana A&M University System Board of Regents approved $32 million in funding for A&M-Texarkana's Academic and Student Services building during its meeting Thursday. The 58,000-square-foot building will house much-needed classrooms and laboratories to meet the needs of the school's expanding enrollments, particularly in nursing and health fields, as well as science, technology, engineering and math courses.

