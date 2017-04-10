A&M history professor to present talk on issue of illegal immigration
There are 2 comments on the Texarkana Gazette story from Yesterday, titled A&M history professor to present talk on issue of illegal immigration.
Dr. Michael Perri, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present "Examining the Issue of the Undocumented from Mexico" as part of the school's Program for Learning and Community Engagement. The luncheon discussion will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in UC 210 on the A&M-Texarkana campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana, Texas.
hope this is not another illegal alien sob story,yet by the wording undocumented it shows it to be 100% dishonest the real word is illegal alien,anything else makes light of the real issues and shows no facts will be involved only feelings which has no value on the issue.
It's good to see the Mexican president finally acknowledging it's Mexico that has the immigration problem and it has to be worked on. He said Mexico does not allow foreigners to own land either. He said it's Mexico that has all the problems with immigration. The Mexican president said all of his people are leaving to other countries because they are tired of being treated like dirt by a corrupt administration. He said they have to change and the wall would be a good thing. They threw blame on the United States for so long, they actually believed what they were saying. It was Mexico making everyone leave. And most illegal aliens are afraid to go back. The Mexican flag still stands for poverty, corruption, and cowards.
