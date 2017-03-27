Workshop to help NTCC students transf...

Workshop to help NTCC students transferring to A&M-Texarkana

20 hrs ago

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Northeast Texas Community College will host a transfer workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 151 of the University Health Sciences Center at NTCC in Mount Pleasant. The event will provide information and assistance to students who plan to transfer to A&M-Texarkana upon completing their associate degrees at NTCC.

