Woman who tried topless handstand los...

Woman who tried topless handstand loses court appeal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Texas appeals court headquartered in Texarkana has sided with a Bowie County judge in an opinion concerning the conviction of a woman who attempted a topless handstand in the Bowie County Court-house last year. Annette Laverne Harris, 54, was so loud as she waited in a public hallway in the courthouse's second floor for a hearing to begin concerning her felony theft case in April 2016 that 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart ordered a drug test as he was authorized to do as a condition of Harris bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debbie Money 12 hr Toldyayoudpayoneday 10
What's the deal on big drug bust? 12 hr Toldyayoudpayoneday 15
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Fri Sandra 24
Day without women march08 Mar 7 Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 5 Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,756 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC