Woman who tried topless handstand loses court appeal

A Texas appeals court headquartered in Texarkana has sided with a Bowie County judge in an opinion concerning the conviction of a woman who attempted a topless handstand in the Bowie County Court-house last year. Annette Laverne Harris, 54, was so loud as she waited in a public hallway in the courthouse's second floor for a hearing to begin concerning her felony theft case in April 2016 that 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart ordered a drug test as he was authorized to do as a condition of Harris bond.

