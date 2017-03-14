Will Hurd and Beto O'Rourke on their cross country trip
It's not the start of a joke, but the reality for two Texas congressmen forced to drive to Washington, D.C. from San Antonio because of the winter storm hitting the Northeast. U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-San Antonio, and U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, got a late start after getting stuck in traffic around Waco.
