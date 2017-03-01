Watercolor, tattoo artist's work to b...

Watercolor, tattoo artist's work to be shown at university library

"Duality," featuring the works of watercolor tattoo artist Joel Wright, will be the focus of an art exhibition hosted by the John F. Moss Library the next few weeks at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Wright's work will be on display from March 7 to April 28 on the third floor of the University Center.

