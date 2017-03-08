Wake Village City Council to meet
Wake Village City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. today to consider combating mosquitoes inside the city as the spring approaches. Council members, who will meet inside the Wake Village City Hall Council Chambers at 624 Burma Road, will consider contracting with the Texarkana, Texas, Public Works Department.
