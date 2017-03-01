Virtual lecture on race in America planned for Wednesday
Political scientist, journalist, cultural analyst and author Richard Benjamin will give a virtual lecture next week through Texas A&M University-Texarkana's Program for Learning and Community Engagement. The lecture on Benjamin's book "Searching for Whitopia: An Improbably Journey to the Heart of White America" is planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be shown in University Center Room 217 on campus, 7101 University Ave. In the book, Benjamin documents his journeys to find out why more and more white Americans move to small towns and areas that are, for the most part, white, and to explain why these areas are growing and what it means for the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Voter2
|37
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|15 hr
|Danny
|15
|I have a question.
|Wed
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC