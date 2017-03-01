Virtual lecture on race in America planned for Wednesday

Political scientist, journalist, cultural analyst and author Richard Benjamin will give a virtual lecture next week through Texas A&M University-Texarkana's Program for Learning and Community Engagement. The lecture on Benjamin's book "Searching for Whitopia: An Improbably Journey to the Heart of White America" is planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and will be shown in University Center Room 217 on campus, 7101 University Ave. In the book, Benjamin documents his journeys to find out why more and more white Americans move to small towns and areas that are, for the most part, white, and to explain why these areas are growing and what it means for the United States.

