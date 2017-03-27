Veterans mark end of Vietnam war
Vietnam War Army veteran Robert Brown holds his hat over his heart as he recites the Pledge of Allegiance during the Vietnam Veterans Day recognition event Thursday at the Korea-Vietnam Memorial in downtown Texarkana. Although local Vietnam War veterans returned home at different times, depending on when their combat tours took place, Thursday held a special historical significance that made them all feel at home together.
