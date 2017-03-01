Vallejos pleads guilty, gets life in Mamie Drive murder
Marshall Vallejos appears in court Wednesday, July 6, 2016, at the Bi-State Justice Building on charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Casey Smith, 28, during a robbery March 29 on Mamie Drive in Texarkana, Texas,. One of four men accused in the shooting death of a Texarkana father on Mamie Drive last year pleaded guilty to murder Friday morning in a Bowie County courtroom.
