University math competition moved because of ACT exams
An annual math competition for high school students planned for Saturday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana has been moved to April 29 for students scheduled to take the ACT assessment on the original date of the competition. The purpose of the math competition - put on by the university's College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - is to support and recognize achievement in high school math.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|4 hr
|Tccreject
|3
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|16 hr
|Deak
|34
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|19 hr
|top dog
|47
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|Mar 28
|MeSo
|1
|PG School Board
|Mar 27
|Willie Granville
|3
|Haley haywood
|Mar 26
|Terry
|3
|Steve Jones Topix
|Mar 26
|Willie Granville
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC