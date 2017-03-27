University math competition moved bec...

University math competition moved because of ACT exams

11 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An annual math competition for high school students planned for Saturday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana has been moved to April 29 for students scheduled to take the ACT assessment on the original date of the competition. The purpose of the math competition - put on by the university's College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics - is to support and recognize achievement in high school math.

