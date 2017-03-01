Two former employees chosen for TISD Hall of Fame
Retired Texarkana Independent School District employees Rick Sandlin and George Kirtley will be inducted into the district's Hall of Fame during its annual Texas Public Schools Week Community Breakfast. The event will be held at 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Dan Haskins Student Center at Texas High School, 2112 Kennedy Lane.
