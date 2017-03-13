TSO, soloists treat audience to 'A Night at the Opera'
The Texarkana Symphony Orchestra's "A Night at the Opera" show on Saturday, March 25, presents an eclectic evening of operatic offerings with two talented soloists performing. Guest artists John Riesen, tenor, and Marsha Thompson, soprano, join the TSO, Texarkana Regional Chorale and the Veritas Academy Children's Chorus for a rousing survey of what makes opera so engaging and beloved.
