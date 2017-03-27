Timberrrrr
Ed Bowman looks back as he tries to uproot an unwanted chinaberry tree on the edge of his property with his John Deere 1020 tractor Wednesday in Texarkana. "The blooms are pretty, but in the end the tree is just a pest," Bowman said.
