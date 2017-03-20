Texas side to hold public hearings on...

Texas side to hold public hearings on police cameras, building demolition

Public hearings on more than $879,000 in spending are on the agenda of Monday's Texas-side City Council meeting. Residents can comment on two proposed contracts, one to buy gear including body cameras for police and another to demolish a downtown building.

