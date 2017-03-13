Texas-side police seize more than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana
This photo courtesy of Texarkana, Texas, Police Department shows more than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana seized in two separate traffic stops Wednesday, March 15, 2017, on Reading Avenue and Richmond Road in Texarkana, Texas. Submitted photo The first traffic stop was made in the 200 block of Reading Avenue when officers with the police department's Special Investigations Unit stopped Byron Hunt, 33, of Texarkana, Texas, on a traffic violation, according to a press release from TTPD spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Day without women march08
|Wed
|fransherrell
|3
|Why dont black people tip!
|Tue
|True
|3
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Mar 14
|Texas guy
|26
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 12
|Mabel1
|43
|Debbie Money
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC