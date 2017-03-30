Texas-side native supports naval avia...

Texas-side native supports naval aviation maintenance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Texas High School graduate and Texarkana, Texas, native is serving in the Navy with Commander Strike Fighter Wing, U.S. Pacific Fleet. "My job helps me stay physically fit and I get to work with great people," Blackyoung said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 3 hr Get real 42
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Sat David 16
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09) Feb 24 dorajonesstine 83
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC