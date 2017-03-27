Texas boosts highway funding nearly $9 billion, including I-45 projects
Interstate 45 is slated to get major updates in the coming years after the state added nearly $9 billion in new funds for improving Texas roadways. Interstate 45 is slated to get major updates in the coming years after the state added nearly $9 billion in new funds for improving Texas roadways.
