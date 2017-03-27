Texas boosts highway funding nearly $...

Texas boosts highway funding nearly $9 billion, including I-45 projects

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chron

Interstate 45 is slated to get major updates in the coming years after the state added nearly $9 billion in new funds for improving Texas roadways. Interstate 45 is slated to get major updates in the coming years after the state added nearly $9 billion in new funds for improving Texas roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers 11 min Cindyrene73 2
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 1 hr top dog 33
News Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ... Tue MeSo 1
PG School Board Mar 27 Willie Granville 3
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 26 B white 46
Haley haywood Mar 26 Terry 3
Steve Jones Topix Mar 26 Willie Granville 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,916,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC