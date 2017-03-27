Texarkana, TX, diner passes re-inspec...

Texarkana, TX, diner passes re-inspection, could reopen Friday

16 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A Texarkana, Texas, restaurant that was closed following a failed health inspection has passed re-inspection and could reopen as soon as Friday, officials say. Dixie Diner, located at the Nash exit off Interstate 30, had its food permit pulled Wednesday after inspectors reported finding several health violations.

Texarkana, TX

