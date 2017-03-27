Texarkana, TX, diner passes re-inspection, could reopen Friday
A Texarkana, Texas, restaurant that was closed following a failed health inspection has passed re-inspection and could reopen as soon as Friday, officials say. Dixie Diner, located at the Nash exit off Interstate 30, had its food permit pulled Wednesday after inspectors reported finding several health violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JC and Kayla & Curtis Vickers
|16 hr
|Tccreject
|3
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Thu
|Deak
|34
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Thu
|top dog
|47
|Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide ...
|Mar 28
|MeSo
|1
|PG School Board
|Mar 27
|Willie Granville
|3
|Haley haywood
|Mar 26
|Terry
|3
|Steve Jones Topix
|Mar 26
|Willie Granville
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC