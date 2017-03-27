Texarkana school receives multi-million dollar grant
Westlawn Elementary was one of 18 schools awarded $5.2 million by the Texas Education Agency to receive the four-year grant. The school will use the funds to purchase learning materials such as books and other necessary goals for students and their parents to achieve literacy goals.
