Texarkana man arrested with gallon jug
An Arkansas-side man was arrested early this morning after Texas-side police pulled him over and found more than 56 ounces of codeine syrup in a plastic jug labeled "Sno Ball" in the front seat, a police spokesman said. Timothy Brooks, 37, was arrested just after 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Connella Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good morning.....
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Tue
|First husband
|31
|vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08)
|Tue
|Mikey
|600
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Get real
|45
|PG middle school good for special needs kids?
|Mon
|Lala
|3
|Ape in HEALS
|Mar 20
|Willie Granville
|39
|missy haywood
|Mar 18
|chapp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC