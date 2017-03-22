Texarkana man arrested with gallon jug

Texarkana man arrested with gallon jug

Tuesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An Arkansas-side man was arrested early this morning after Texas-side police pulled him over and found more than 56 ounces of codeine syrup in a plastic jug labeled "Sno Ball" in the front seat, a police spokesman said. Timothy Brooks, 37, was arrested just after 12:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Connella Street.

