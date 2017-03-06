Texarkana ISD investigating threats at high school circulating on social media
Texarkana, Texas ISD police and school district officials are investigating threats scrawled on a desk and bathroom wall at Texas High School that surfaced Tuesday and is now making the rounds on social media. In a statement sent to media and parents about the threat, school officials say they are investigating the situation and interviewing students who possibly have an association with the threat.
