Texarkana ISD investigating threats a...

Texarkana ISD investigating threats at high school circulating on social media

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Texarkana, Texas ISD police and school district officials are investigating threats scrawled on a desk and bathroom wall at Texas High School that surfaced Tuesday and is now making the rounds on social media. In a statement sent to media and parents about the threat, school officials say they are investigating the situation and interviewing students who possibly have an association with the threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Day without women march08 7 hr Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Mon Get real 17
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Sun Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,430 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC