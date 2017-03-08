Startup conference aims to help entre...

Startup conference aims to help entrepreneurs get going

Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The second annual Startup Weekend Texarkana will be held April 21-23 in the University Center at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. Startup Weekend Texarkana, put on by Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the university's College of Business, is an event designed for entrepreneurs to meet, share ideas and launch new businesses. "It is open to anyone with a great idea and the desire to make that idea a reality," said Carol Langston, A&M-Texarkana director of communications.

