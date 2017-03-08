Spring Planting

Cornerstone Retirement Community Leadership Staff members Natasha Crabbe, left, Ashley Patterson, center, and Alicia Manley plant new shrubs on Friday in the planter on the corner of Pine Street and West Broad Street for Main Street Texarkana. The Cornerstone employees volunteered their time to freshen up downtown by replacing all the shrubs and plants in the planters along Broad Street.

