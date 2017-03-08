Spring Planting
Cornerstone Retirement Community Leadership Staff members Natasha Crabbe, left, Ashley Patterson, center, and Alicia Manley plant new shrubs on Friday in the planter on the corner of Pine Street and West Broad Street for Main Street Texarkana. The Cornerstone employees volunteered their time to freshen up downtown by replacing all the shrubs and plants in the planters along Broad Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|4 hr
|Mabel1
|43
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|4 hr
|Officer
|25
|Debbie Money
|Sat
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Sat
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC