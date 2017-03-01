Spring into Reading
Audra Ellis, with Junior League of Texarkana, reads to second-graders Friday at CK Bender Elementary School. The Junior League gave the students at CK Bender over 1,600 books as part of the organization's 11th annual Spring into Reading.
