Spring into Reading

Spring into Reading

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Audra Ellis, with Junior League of Texarkana, reads to second-graders Friday at CK Bender Elementary School. The Junior League gave the students at CK Bender over 1,600 books as part of the organization's 11th annual Spring into Reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 3 hr David 16
Mike Carter (Sep '14) 5 hr Houston 41
missing man mike troutt Fri heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09) Feb 24 dorajonesstine 83
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,319,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC