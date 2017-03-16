Snaking along the Sulphur River in Texas
Like the Nolan and the Pease, the Sulphur River was unknown to us before we began to systematically trace the state's waterways. For much of its course, the Sulphur tracks the more northerly and much larger Red River, running generally east from Lamar and Delta counties, while flowing into Wright Patman Lake in Titus County.
