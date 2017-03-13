Seminar to focus on choosing an excit...

Seminar to focus on choosing an exciting career

Dr. Eric N. Best will give a seminar called "Living Your Legend: Finding and Doing Work that Actually Excites and Pleases You" from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 4 at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, 7101 University Ave. The seminar, which will be held in Eagle Hall in the University Center on campus, is part of Live Your Legend, "a new and growing worldwide community network of people who support each other in finding, creating and actually doing work that each person enjoys and feels good about," said Carol Langston, A&M-Texarkana communications director. In October 2012, Scott Dinsmore, Live Your Legend founder, presented a TEDx talk on "How to Find and Do Work You Love."

