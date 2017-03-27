There are on the Texarkana Gazette story from Tuesday, titled Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested. In it, Texarkana Gazette reports that:

The second suspect in Saturday night's fatal shooting at a car wash on North State Line Avenue turned himself in Monday night, a police official said. Jimmy Jerome Dancer, 29, of Texarkana Texas, went to the Bi-State Justice Building and was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.