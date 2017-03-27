Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested
There are 1 comment on the Texarkana Gazette story from Tuesday, titled Second suspect in Saturday's car wash homicide turns himself in, arrested.
The second suspect in Saturday night's fatal shooting at a car wash on North State Line Avenue turned himself in Monday night, a police official said. Jimmy Jerome Dancer, 29, of Texarkana Texas, went to the Bi-State Justice Building and was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, Police Department, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman.
#1 Tuesday
LMWAO !! How many jigger killings and arrest does that make for the month of March there in T-town ......anybody keeping up ??
