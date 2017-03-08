Second Saturday Trade Days reopens at new, old location
Downtown will have more to see and experience Saturday with a new open air market - the Second Saturday Trade Days at Olive and Front streets. The market - complete with arts and craft vendors, food, music and more - will be located in front of what's traditionally been called the Ritchie Grocery building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|18 hr
|Shallow hal
|23
|Day without women march08
|Tue
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC