Second Saturday Trade Days reopens at new, old location

Texarkana Gazette

Downtown will have more to see and experience Saturday with a new open air market - the Second Saturday Trade Days at Olive and Front streets. The market - complete with arts and craft vendors, food, music and more - will be located in front of what's traditionally been called the Ritchie Grocery building.

