Reunions & Pageants
The North Heights Alumni 80th annual banquet will be held on April 21 at North Heights Junior High School Cafeteria. Reservations are $10 per person; dress code is casual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|7 hr
|Mabel1
|43
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|7 hr
|Officer
|25
|Debbie Money
|Sat
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Sat
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC