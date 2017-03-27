Retail gasoline prices in Texas hold ...

Retail gasoline prices in Texas hold steady at $2.11 gallon

AAA Texas on Thursday reported that compares to the nationwide average price at the pump of $2.30, which is a penny higher than last week. The association survey found that San Antonio and Texarkana have the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.04 per gallon.

