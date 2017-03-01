Property under new ownership
According to Saxton, his group is the largest McAlister's Deli franchisee and they own and operate the McAlister's in Texarkana. "We rent the property upon which we sit," said Nathaniel Goss, an assistant manager at McAlisters-Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|11 hr
|Get real
|17
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|17 hr
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC