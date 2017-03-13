Presentation on 'How NOT to Broadcast about Race' is set for Monday at A&M
A presentation called "Verifying Sources in Science Reporting OR How NOT to Broadcast about Race" will be given by Dr. Kevin Ells at 3 p.m. Monday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The presentation, to be held in University Center Room 217, is part of the university's Program for Learning and Community Engagement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why dont black people tip!
|4 hr
|True
|3
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|8 hr
|Texas guy
|26
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 12
|Mabel1
|43
|Debbie Money
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC