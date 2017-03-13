Presentation on 'How NOT to Broadcast...

Presentation on 'How NOT to Broadcast about Race' is set for Monday at A&M

A presentation called "Verifying Sources in Science Reporting OR How NOT to Broadcast about Race" will be given by Dr. Kevin Ells at 3 p.m. Monday at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. The presentation, to be held in University Center Room 217, is part of the university's Program for Learning and Community Engagement.

