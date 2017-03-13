Police to give body cameras another try

The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department will try to equip officers with body cameras again if the City Council approves a new vendor contract. The city plans to spend more than $250,000 over five years to replace dashboard cameras in TTPD patrol cars and purchase body cameras, as well as proviode storage of the audio and video they will record.

