Police: Synthetic marijuana a growing problem in Texarkana - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen More than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana have been taken off the streets in Texarkana, Texas after two separate traffic stops led to the discovery of the drug and the arrests of 2 men. More than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana have been taken off the streets in Texarkana, Texas after two separate traffic stops led to the discovery of the drug and the arrests of 2 men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.