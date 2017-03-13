Police: Synthetic marijuana a growing problem in Texarkana
Police: Synthetic marijuana a growing problem in Texarkana - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen More than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana have been taken off the streets in Texarkana, Texas after two separate traffic stops led to the discovery of the drug and the arrests of 2 men. More than 10 pounds of synthetic marijuana have been taken off the streets in Texarkana, Texas after two separate traffic stops led to the discovery of the drug and the arrests of 2 men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|8 hr
|In nb 2
|28
|missy haywood
|Sat
|chapp
|1
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Texas
|44
|Day without women march08
|Mar 15
|fransherrell
|3
|Why dont black people tip!
|Mar 14
|True
|3
|Debbie Money
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|10
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|Mar 11
|Toldyayoudpayoneday
|15
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC