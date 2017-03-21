Police: 'Hey Siri 108' could get you in trouble, endanger others
"Because 1-0-8 is the emergency number in the United Kingdom, the iPhone will recognize it as an emergency call and connect you with 9-1-1," says a post by Texarkana, Texas, police . A bogus call through 1-0-8 means 9-1-1 operators might be unable to answer a real emergency call as quickly as they need to if they are busy with non-emergency calls, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good morning.....
|1 hr
|MeSo
|2
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|5 hr
|First husband
|31
|vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Mikey
|600
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Get real
|45
|PG middle school good for special needs kids?
|20 hr
|Lala
|3
|Ape in HEALS
|Mon
|Willie Granville
|39
|missy haywood
|Mar 18
|chapp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC