Police: 'Hey Siri 108' could get you in trouble, endanger others

"Because 1-0-8 is the emergency number in the United Kingdom, the iPhone will recognize it as an emergency call and connect you with 9-1-1," says a post by Texarkana, Texas, police . A bogus call through 1-0-8 means 9-1-1 operators might be unable to answer a real emergency call as quickly as they need to if they are busy with non-emergency calls, authorities say.

