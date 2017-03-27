Police arrest one, search for another...

Police arrest one, search for another after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana, Texas, Police arrested one Texas-side man and are still looking for another in connection with the late Saturday evening shooting death of an Atlanta, Texas, man on North State Line Avenue. Police arrested Lee Lewis Jr., 36, about 4 a.m. Sunday morning at his home on Magnolia Street and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Tilford Barfield III, 25, of Atlanta, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PG School Board Mon Willie Granville 3
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Sun B white 46
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair Sun Around 32
Haley haywood Sun Terry 3
Steve Jones Topix Sun Willie Granville 3
Best school district (Sep '09) Sat Baroon 63
Missy Haywood Mar 23 Chap 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC