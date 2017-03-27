Police arrest one, search for another after shooting

Texarkana, Texas, Police arrested one Texas-side man and are still looking for another in connection with the late Saturday evening shooting death of an Atlanta, Texas, man on North State Line Avenue. Police arrested Lee Lewis Jr., 36, about 4 a.m. Sunday morning at his home on Magnolia Street and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Tilford Barfield III, 25, of Atlanta, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.