Police arrest one, search for another after shooting
Texarkana, Texas, Police arrested one Texas-side man and are still looking for another in connection with the late Saturday evening shooting death of an Atlanta, Texas, man on North State Line Avenue. Police arrested Lee Lewis Jr., 36, about 4 a.m. Sunday morning at his home on Magnolia Street and charged him with murder in connection with the shooting death of Tilford Barfield III, 25, of Atlanta, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PG School Board
|Mon
|Willie Granville
|3
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Sun
|B white
|46
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Sun
|Around
|32
|Haley haywood
|Sun
|Terry
|3
|Steve Jones Topix
|Sun
|Willie Granville
|3
|Best school district (Sep '09)
|Sat
|Baroon
|63
|Missy Haywood
|Mar 23
|Chap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC