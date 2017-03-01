'Perspectives on Race and Slavery' lecture is Thursday morning

Dr. Michael Perri, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present his "Perspectives on Race and Slavery in the Early 1860s" SuperLecture this week at the university. The lecture is planned for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in University Center Room 217 on campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana.

