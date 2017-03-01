'Perspectives on Race and Slavery' lecture is Thursday morning
Dr. Michael Perri, associate professor of history at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will present his "Perspectives on Race and Slavery in the Early 1860s" SuperLecture this week at the university. The lecture is planned for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in University Center Room 217 on campus, 7101 University Ave., Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|omg1
|34
|I have a question.
|11 hr
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Willie Granville
|293
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|Feb 27
|Pitty
|14
|Dr. Dan Price ??? What happened??? (Dec '09)
|Feb 24
|dorajonesstine
|83
|The andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Sep '16)
|Feb 22
|Long live Mayberry
|7
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC