One artist, two shows: Exhibits at TAMU-T, RAC feature work of Joel Wright this month
Joel Wright's artwork is on display at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. A second show featuring Wright's work, "Everything Returns to Nature," starts Thursday at the Regional Arts Center downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair
|14 hr
|Sandra
|24
|Day without women march08
|Mar 7
|Localstdboy
|2
|Mike Carter (Sep '14)
|Mar 5
|Get real
|42
|missing man mike troutt
|Mar 3
|heronlybutterfly
|1
|I have a question.
|Mar 1
|Dariusb
|5
|College suspends coach (Apr '07)
|Mar 1
|Perfect Imperfect...
|16
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Feb 27
|Willie Granville
|293
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC