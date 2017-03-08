Official: Amnesty program helping cit...

Official: Amnesty program helping city, lawbreakers

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

As of Thursday, 199 defendants had taken advantage of the program to come forward without fear of arrest and pay outstanding fines, resulting in 319 recalled warrants, Texas-side Public Information Officer Lisa Thompson said. In February, the court collected fines totaling $56,115.80.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 10 hr Sandra 24
Day without women march08 Mar 7 Localstdboy 2
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 5 Get real 42
missing man mike troutt Mar 3 heronlybutterfly 1
I have a question. Mar 1 Dariusb 5
News College suspends coach (Apr '07) Mar 1 Perfect Imperfect... 16
Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12) Feb 27 Willie Granville 293
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC