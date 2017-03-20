Nursing home resident celebrates 105t...

Nursing home resident celebrates 105th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 18 Read more: KSWO

A nursing home in Texarkana, TX held a surprise birthday party Friday afternoon for a resident who turned 105-years-old. Hennington was born on March 17, 1912, in Crystal Spring, MS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PG middle school good for special needs kids? 1 hr Lala 3
Poll vote for bowie county commissioner pct1 (Jun '08) 4 hr Keymya 599
Ape in HEALS 9 hr Willie Granville 39
Mike Carter Kathy Hicks affair 12 hr Friend 30
missy haywood Mar 18 chapp 1
Mike Carter (Sep '14) Mar 18 Texas 44
Day without women march08 Mar 15 fransherrell 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,487 • Total comments across all topics: 279,698,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC